Lucknow: Schools to remain shut on Tuesday owing to heavy rainfall warning

Lucknow: Schools to remain shut on Tuesday owing to heavy rainfall warning1 min read . 12:18 AM IST
Schools in Lucknow will remain shut on 11 October on account of heavy rainfall warning issued by weather department
Schools in Lucknow will remain shut on 11 October on account of heavy rainfall warning issued by weather department
Owing to the heavy rainfall warning by the weather department, schools in Lucknow for all children up to class 12 will remain shut on Tuesday. The state has been witnessing incessant rainfall for the past few days.
Owing to the heavy rainfall warning by the weather department, schools in Lucknow for all children up to class 12 will remain shut on Tuesday. The state has been witnessing incessant rainfall for the past few days.
Schools were closed in various parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday too due to the rainfall warning issued by weather department.
Schools were closed in various parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday too due to the rainfall warning issued by weather department.
According to the India Meteorological Department, rain and thundershower are likely at many places over the state till 12 October.
According to the India Meteorological Department, rain and thundershower are likely at many places over the state till 12 October.
“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over the state from October 9 to 12," the IMD had said in an statement.
“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over the state from October 9 to 12," the IMD had said in an statement.