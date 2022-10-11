Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Lucknow: Schools to remain shut on Tuesday owing to heavy rainfall warning

Lucknow: Schools to remain shut on Tuesday owing to heavy rainfall warning

Weather department issues heavy rainfall warning, schools in Lucknow will remain shut on Tuesday.
1 min read . 12:18 AM ISTLivemint

Schools in Lucknow will remain shut on 11 October on account of heavy rainfall warning issued by weather department

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Owing to the heavy rainfall warning by the weather department, schools in Lucknow for all children up to class 12 will remain shut on Tuesday. The state has been witnessing incessant rainfall for the past few days.

Owing to the heavy rainfall warning by the weather department, schools in Lucknow for all children up to class 12 will remain shut on Tuesday. The state has been witnessing incessant rainfall for the past few days.

Schools were closed in various parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday too due to the rainfall warning issued by weather department.

Schools were closed in various parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday too due to the rainfall warning issued by weather department.

According to the India Meteorological Department, rain and thundershower are likely at many places over the state till 12 October.

According to the India Meteorological Department, rain and thundershower are likely at many places over the state till 12 October.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over the state from October 9 to 12," the IMD had said in an statement.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over the state from October 9 to 12," the IMD had said in an statement.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.