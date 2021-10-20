Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained by the Lucknow police on Wednesday while she was on her way to Agra to meet the family members of a man who died in police custody. She is being taken to Police Lines.

The police said that section 144 was imposed in the city.

While stopping her, police told her, "You do not have permission, we cannot allow you."

Her car had been stopped at the first toll plaza on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway.

Vadra was going to meet the family of a sanitation worker who was nabbed in connection with a theft and died in police custody.

In response, Vadra said that the moment she tries to visit any other place than the party office, the administration tries to stop her.

"The moment I try to visit any place other than the party office, then they (Administration) try to stop me...It is also causing inconvenience to the public," Vadra said.

"They say I can not go to Agra. They stop me wherever I go. Should I keep sitting in restaurants? Just because it is politically convenient for them? I want to meet them, what is the big deal?" she added.

A sanitation worker, who was arrested by police yesterday in connection with a theft of ₹25 Lakhs from a warehouse on 17 October, died in police custody.

ADG Agra, Rajiv Krishna said: "Our officers are in contact with his family. They're cooperating. Action will be taken if there was any negligence. The family has filed a complaint, they suspect that he was beaten up by the Police following which he died. FIR registered, matter it will be probed."

"During questioning, he confessed to the crime. Police recovered ₹15 Lakhs from his home, during recovery he fell ill. Police and his family rushed him to the hospital. The doctor declared him brought dead. FIR registered, further action will be taken as per PM report," SSP Agra, Muniraj G.

