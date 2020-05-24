The Lucknow administration on Saturday announced that centrally air-conditioned shopping complexes in the city can function without operating the air conditioners, in view of the lockdown 4.0 guidelines to combat coronavirus pandemic.

This will become effective from May 26, an official statement said.

Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said shopping complexes in the containment and buffer zones, will continue to remain closed.

Shopping complexes where shops are opening should ensure that only one-third shops are open, and that social distancing is strictly adhered to.

Entry to persons above the age of 65 years, children below 10 years and pregnant women should not be allowed, the statement said.

There should be thermal scanners and sanitisers at the entrance of every shopping complex.

Staff of every shop which is open must wear gloves and masks, and details of every visitor should be noted down, it said.

The Chief Medical Officer must be informed if COVID-19 symptoms are found in any visitor at the shopping complex.

The shops in the shopping complexes will open on decided days from 7 am to 7 pm, the statement added.

Regular sanitisation of shopping complexes should be done using mixture of 3 per cent bleaching powder and 1 per cent hypochlorite solution.

“Only four persons should be allowed in a lift (if any) in a shopping complex. A lift operator should be present, and the lift should be sanitised after every hour," it said.

“Shops in Aminabad, La Touche Road, Nazirabad, BN Road, Cantt Road, those located from Kaisarbagh crossing to Kaisarbagh Bus Stand crossing, Kaisarbagh Bus Stand crossing to Maulviganj crossing, Maulviganj to Rakabganj crossing, Hewett Road, Lalbagh, Jai Hind market, Nadan Mahal Road, Charak crossing to Medical crossing and then to Covention Centre, Nakkhas market, area around Ali Jaan mosque in Cantonment and bylane-5 Nishatganj-will remain closed," the statement added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

