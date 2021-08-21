Lucknow to Meerut travel time to reduce to 5 hours with Ganga Expressway: Yogi

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The projected Ganga Expressway will become the backbone of Uttar Pradesh's economy and decrease the travel time between Lucknow and Meerut to five hours, said state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday.

The projected Ganga Expressway will become the backbone of Uttar Pradesh's economy and decrease the travel time between Lucknow and Meerut to five hours, said state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday.

The CM also informed that the project, set to be the second-longest expressway in UP, will help one reach from Prayagraj in east to Meerut in west, and vice versa, in 6.5 hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The CM also informed that the project, set to be the second-longest expressway in UP, will help one reach from Prayagraj in east to Meerut in west, and vice versa, in 6.5 hours. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

“The state government had decided to create a 594 km-long expressway between Prayagraj and Meerut. A total of 93% of the land acquisition process is complete for that," said Yogi Adityanath.

“The state government had decided to create a 594 km-long expressway between Prayagraj and Meerut. A total of 93% of the land acquisition process is complete for that," said Yogi Adityanath. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Agra-Lucknow expressway has been completed. I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for allocation of funds in Union budget for big infrastructure development," he added.

“Agra-Lucknow expressway has been completed. I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for allocation of funds in Union budget for big infrastructure development," he added.

The statements came in the backdrop of Sitharaman launching the third phase of 'Mission Shakti' in Lucknow. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The statements came in the backdrop of Sitharaman launching the third phase of 'Mission Shakti' in Lucknow.

“When a woman gets encouragement and opportunity, she does not feel shy, and once she becomes a part of a task, she gives her best," said the FM at the event.

“When a woman gets encouragement and opportunity, she does not feel shy, and once she becomes a part of a task, she gives her best," said the FM at the event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Union minister said the Centre is promoting women-led development, and the Uttar Pradesh government is taking all those programmes with the same vigour.

The Union minister said the Centre is promoting women-led development, and the Uttar Pradesh government is taking all those programmes with the same vigour.

About Ganga Expressway

About Ganga Expressway {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The eight-lane project will cost nearly ₹36,000 crore and its proposed length is 594 km. The expressway will begin at Bijauli village in Meerut, and end at Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj.

The eight-lane project will cost nearly ₹36,000 crore and its proposed length is 594 km. The expressway will begin at Bijauli village in Meerut, and end at Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj.

It will go through 12 districts in UP: Meerut (15 kms), Hapur (33 kms), Bulandshahr (11kms), Amroha (26 kms), Sambhal (39 kms), Badaun (92kms), Shahjahanpur (40 kms), Hardoi (99 kms), Unnao (105 kms), Rae Bareli (77 kms), Pratapgarh (41 kms) and Prayagraj (16 kms). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It will go through 12 districts in UP: Meerut (15 kms), Hapur (33 kms), Bulandshahr (11kms), Amroha (26 kms), Sambhal (39 kms), Badaun (92kms), Shahjahanpur (40 kms), Hardoi (99 kms), Unnao (105 kms), Rae Bareli (77 kms), Pratapgarh (41 kms) and Prayagraj (16 kms).

NGT notice to UP govt

NGT notice to UP govt {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The National Green Tribunal had last week directed the Uttar Pradesh government to inform it whether any ponds, water bodies and trees are being illegally destroyed in the course of construction of Ganga Expressway.

The National Green Tribunal had last week directed the Uttar Pradesh government to inform it whether any ponds, water bodies and trees are being illegally destroyed in the course of construction of Ganga Expressway.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the additional chief secretary, revenue, UP in coordination with the irrigation and forest departments of UP and the Central Pollution Control Board to ascertain whether any ponds/water bodies and trees are being illegally destroyed in thetheconstruction of theexpressway and if so whether remedial action is taken. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the additional chief secretary, revenue, UP in coordination with the irrigation and forest departments of UP and the Central Pollution Control Board to ascertain whether any ponds/water bodies and trees are being illegally destroyed in thetheconstruction of theexpressway and if so whether remedial action is taken.

“If not, the remedial action may be ensured. Action need not be limited to Pratapgarh and Prayagraj district but theentire area. A meeting for the purpose may be held within 15 days. An action taken report may be filed by Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue before the next date by e-mail," the bench said in its 6 August order.

“If not, the remedial action may be ensured. Action need not be limited to Pratapgarh and Prayagraj district but theentire area. A meeting for the purpose may be held within 15 days. An action taken report may be filed by Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue before the next date by e-mail," the bench said in its 6 August order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}