Lucknow News: A building has collapsed in Transport Nagar, within the jurisdiction of the Sarojini Nagar police station, raising fears that numerous individuals may be trapped beneath the rubble. Emergency services, including police and rescue teams, are currently on-site working to assess the situation and provide assistance. Further details are expected as the response continues.

The incident occurred at around 5 pm. The building was being used as a go-down, officials said.

As per information provided by the office of the UP Relief Commissioner, ten people were injured in the incident. They were rescued and sent to the hospital. CM Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the matter and directed officials to make immediate efforts to rescue those trapped.

Around a dozen people are feared trapped under the rubble, officials confirmed.

"Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to the scene and are working to extricate the trapped individuals," said Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar.

Last month, a labourer was killed and five others were trapped when the roof slab of an under-construction building collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.

The incident occurred at Choral village in Mhow tehsil, about 40 km from the district headquarters, at night when the labourers were sleeping under it, the police official said.

The accident came to light in the morning when other labourers turned up for work at the site.

In early August, one person died while two others received minor injuries after a building collapsed in the Mahendru Enclave of Model Town. An eyewitness and neighbour, Paras said that this was an old banquet hall that had collapsed.