Lucknow Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 14, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Lucknow Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 14, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Lucknow Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Lucknow recorded 20.26 °C on December 14, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 9.99 °C and a maximum of 23.15 °C.

Lucknow Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 14, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Lucknow Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Lucknow recorded 20.26 °C on December 14, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 9.99 °C and 23.15 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 17% with a wind speed of 17 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:47 AM and will set at 05:15 PM

Lucknow AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 198.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, December 15, 2024, Lucknow is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 11.12 °C and a maximum of 23.27 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 19%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast. Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 198.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather prediction in Lucknow for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Lucknow Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 15, 202420.26Sky is clear
December 16, 202420.89Sky is clear
December 17, 202422.06Sky is clear
December 18, 202422.89Sky is clear
December 19, 202422.92Sky is clear
December 20, 202422.52Sky is clear
December 21, 202422.61Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 14, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.06 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata19.17 °C Few clouds
Chennai27.0 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru22.77 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad23.12 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad21.1 °C Sky is clear
Delhi19.15 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

