Lucknow Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Lucknow recorded 20.45 °C on December 20, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 12.73 °C and 24.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 26% with a wind speed of 26 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 05:17 PM

Lucknow AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 324.0, which indicates Very Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, December 21, 2024, Lucknow is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 12.82 °C and a maximum of 24.54 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 25%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





In Lucknow, the AQI today is 324.0, falling in the very poor range as per IMD reports. It's recommended that everyone exercise caution. Those with asthma or respiratory diseases, as well as children, should remain indoors. Using air purifiers and masks is also suggested. Following AQI reports from the IMD can help manage your day safely.



Weather prediction in Lucknow for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Lucknow Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 21, 2024 20.45 Sky is clear December 22, 2024 22.30 Sky is clear December 23, 2024 21.93 Broken clouds December 24, 2024 22.30 Sky is clear December 25, 2024 22.24 Broken clouds December 26, 2024 22.91 Broken clouds December 27, 2024 24.64 Few clouds



Weather in other cities on December 20, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.36 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 21.21 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.48 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.12 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 22.87 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.93 °C Sky is clear