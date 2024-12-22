Lucknow Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Lucknow recorded 20.01 °C on December 22, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 12.68 °C and 23.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 29% with a wind speed of 29 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:51 AM and will set at 05:18 PM

Lucknow AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 299.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, December 23, 2024, Lucknow is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 11.95 °C and a maximum of 24.05 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 23%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





The AQI in Lucknow is 299.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.



Weather prediction in Lucknow for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Lucknow Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 23, 2024 20.01 Scattered clouds December 24, 2024 21.85 Sky is clear December 25, 2024 18.88 Overcast clouds December 26, 2024 23.16 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 23.24 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 23.37 Sky is clear December 29, 2024 24.55 Light rain



Weather in other cities on December 22, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.5 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 22.79 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.57 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 25.12 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.48 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 24.36 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.0 °C Scattered clouds