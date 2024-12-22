Lucknow Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 22, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Hello User
livemint.com

Lucknow Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Lucknow recorded 20.01 °C on December 22, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 12.68 °C and a maximum of 23.6 °C.

Lucknow Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Lucknow recorded 20.01 °C on December 22, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 12.68 °C and 23.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 29% with a wind speed of 29 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:51 AM and will set at 05:18 PM

Lucknow AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 299.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, December 23, 2024, Lucknow is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 11.95 °C and a maximum of 24.05 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 23%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

The AQI in Lucknow is 299.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.

 

 

Weather prediction in Lucknow for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Lucknow Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 23, 202420.01Scattered clouds
December 24, 202421.85Sky is clear
December 25, 202418.88Overcast clouds
December 26, 202423.16Sky is clear
December 27, 202423.24Sky is clear
December 28, 202423.37Sky is clear
December 29, 202424.55Light rain

 

Weather in other cities on December 22, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai23.5 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata22.79 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai27.57 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru25.12 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad25.48 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad24.36 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.0 °C Scattered clouds

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

