Lucknow Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Lucknow recorded 20.06 °C on December 25, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 14.09 °C and 23.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 45% with a wind speed of 45 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 05:19 PM

Lucknow AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 197.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, December 26, 2024, Lucknow is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 14.8 °C and a maximum of 25.95 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 35%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 197.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Lucknow Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 26, 2024 20.06 Broken clouds December 27, 2024 23.86 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 24.39 Sky is clear December 29, 2024 20.51 Moderate rain December 30, 2024 21.42 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 20.80 Sky is clear January 1, 2025 20.69 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on December 25, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.93 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.82 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.86 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 23.48 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.93 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 23.14 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.07 °C Few clouds