Business News/ News / India/  Lucknow Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 25, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Lucknow Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 25, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Lucknow Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Lucknow recorded 20.06 °C on December 25, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 14.09 °C and a maximum of 23.87 °C.

Lucknow Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 25, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Lucknow Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Lucknow recorded 20.06 °C on December 25, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 14.09 °C and 23.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 45% with a wind speed of 45 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 05:19 PM

Lucknow AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 197.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, December 26, 2024, Lucknow is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 14.8 °C and a maximum of 25.95 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 35%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 197.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

 

 

Weather prediction in Lucknow for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Lucknow Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 26, 202420.06Broken clouds
December 27, 202423.86Sky is clear
December 28, 202424.39Sky is clear
December 29, 202420.51Moderate rain
December 30, 202421.42Sky is clear
December 31, 202420.80Sky is clear
January 1, 202520.69Sky is clear

 

Weather in other cities on December 25, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.93 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata23.82 °C Broken clouds
Chennai26.86 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru23.48 °C Light rain
Hyderabad23.93 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad23.14 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.07 °C Few clouds

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

