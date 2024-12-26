Lucknow Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Lucknow recorded 24.22 °C on December 26, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 16.02 °C and 25.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 36% with a wind speed of 36 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:53 AM and will set at 05:20 PM

Lucknow AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, December 27, 2024, Lucknow is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 15.61 °C and a maximum of 26.42 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 35%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Weather prediction in Lucknow for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.Weather prediction in Lucknow for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Lucknow Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 27, 2024 24.22 Few clouds December 28, 2024 24.39 Sky is clear December 29, 2024 20.64 Light rain December 30, 2024 21.53 Overcast clouds December 31, 2024 21.47 Sky is clear January 1, 2025 21.37 Sky is clear January 2, 2025 20.73 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on December 26, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.7 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 25.23 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.63 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 21.76 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.55 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 24.82 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 20.97 °C Sky is clear