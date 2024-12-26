Lucknow Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 26, 2024: Warm start at 16.02 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Lucknow Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Lucknow recorded 24.22 °C on December 26, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 16.02 °C and 25.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 36% with a wind speed of 36 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:53 AM and will set at 05:20 PM
Lucknow AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, December 27, 2024, Lucknow is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 15.61 °C and a maximum of 26.42 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 35%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.
Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
Weather prediction in Lucknow for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Lucknow Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 27, 2024
|24.22
|Few clouds
|December 28, 2024
|24.39
|Sky is clear
|December 29, 2024
|20.64
|Light rain
|December 30, 2024
|21.53
|Overcast clouds
|December 31, 2024
|21.47
|Sky is clear
|January 1, 2025
|21.37
|Sky is clear
|January 2, 2025
|20.73
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 26, 2024
|City
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|Mumbai
|24.7 °C
|Sky is clear
|Kolkata
|25.23 °C
|Sky is clear
|Chennai
|27.63 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|21.76 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|24.55 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|24.82 °C
|Scattered clouds
|Delhi
|20.97 °C
|Sky is clear
