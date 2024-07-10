Lucknow-Agra Expressway accident: 18 dead, 19 injured after Bihar-Delhi sleeper bus collides with milk container

Lucknow-Agra Expressway accident: At least 18 people were killed and 19 injured when a bus collided with a tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday.

VIDEO | 18 feared dead after a milk tanker collided with a bus on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the Bangarmau Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Wednesday.



(Full video available on PTI Videos)

Unnano DM Gaurang Rathi said, “Today at around 05.15 AM, a private bus coming from Motihari, Bihar collided with a milk tanker. 18 people have lost their lives and 19 others are injured in the accident. After the initial investigation, it looks like the bus was overspeeding. The injured are getting treatment.”

Unnano DM Gaurang Rathi says "Today at around 05.15 AM, a private bus coming from Motihari, Bihar collided with a milk tanker. 18 people have lost their lives and 19 others are injured in the accident. After the initial investigation, it looks like the bus was…

Moreover, ANI reported, citing Behtamujawar Police that all the injured and admitted them to CHC Bangarmau for treatment and necessary action is being taken by taking the bodies in custody.”

Uttar Pradesh: 18 people died after a double-decker bus going from Bihar to Delhi, hit a milk tanker at around 05:15 AM on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway under the Behtamujawar PS area.



(Visuals from CHC Hospital, Unnao)

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the road accident in Unnao district and expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. “CM directed the officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work,” said CMO.

Yogi Adityanath in a post on X said, “The loss of life in a road accident in Unnao district is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved family. District administration officials have been instructed to reach the spot and speed up the relief work. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls in his feet and provide speedy recovery to the injured.”

जनपद उन्नाव में सड़क दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि अत्यंत दुःखद एवं हृदय विदारक है।



मेरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं।



जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों को मौके पर पहुंचकर राहत कार्य में तेजी लाने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।



प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्री…

Uttar Pradesh Dy CM Brajesh Pathak told ANI that all hospitals nearer to Unnao are being put on alert.

Lucknow | Uttar Pradesh Dy CM Brajesh Pathak says, "...18 people have lost their lives while 19 are injured and have been sent to Unnao district hospital. Injured are being shifted to higher-level hospitals. All hospitals nearer to Unnao are being put on alert. The…

“The trauma centre of KGMO is on alert, I have come and see all the arrangements. Most of the injured people are from Bihar, and we are in contact with the Bihar govt. Reasons for the accident will come after investigation, our priority is to provide proper treatment to the injured people,” added Pathak.