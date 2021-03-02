Lucknow-bound IndiGo plane makes emergency landing in Pakistan's Karachi airport1 min read . 11:21 AM IST
A Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight from Sharjah was diverted to Karachi airport in Pakistan due to a medical emergency today. The plane -- 6e1412 -- later landed at Lucknow airport early Tuesday morning.
As per an official statement by IndiGo, the passenger was declared dead on arrival in Karachi by the airport medical team.
"IndiGo flight 6E 1412 from Sharjah to Lucknow was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency. Unfortunately, the passenger could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team," the statement said.
The airline expressed condolences to the family of the passenger.
Earlier this month, an Indian air ambulance had made an emergency landing at the Islamabad airport for refuelling.
In November 2020, a Delhi-bound GoAir plane, carrying 179 passengers, made an emergency landing at Karachi after a passenger onboard suffered cardiac arrest and later died. The male passenger, who was administered all possible medical help onboard, was declared dead after landing at Karachi.
