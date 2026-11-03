Lucky Ali moves Karnataka HC challenging closure of property 'fraud' case involving his father's forged signature

Noted Bollywood singer Lucky Ali has approached the Karnataka High Court against the closure of a criminal case that he had filed in which he accused certain individuals of forgery, cheating and illegal transfer of his family properties, Bar and Bench reported on Tuesday.

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A notice was issued by Justice Ramanath Hegde on his plea challenging the order which was passed by a Bengaluru magistrate who had accepted the closure report that the police had filed in the case.

The singer, in his plea, sought that the high court sets aside an order passed on the 18th of February this year by the I Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Bengaluru, who had accepted the closure report filed by the Yelahanka New Town police, Bar and Bench said.

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As per the plea by Ali, he was not granted an opportunity to either object to the probe or file a protest petition before the case was closed by the magistrate.

Ali is now seeking from the high court a direction to the magistrate to allow him to challenge the closure report file by the police.

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What is the case about? Ali's case is against an alleged conspiracy in which certain individuals forged the signatures of his late father, Mehmood Ali, as well as Tahera Mehmood Ali, who is his stepmother, on documents of General Power of Attorney (GPA) and Special Power of Attorney (SPA) which carry the date 9 November, 1989, in order to transfer immovable properties.

Bar and Bench says the properties involved in the case are agricultural lands in the villages of Govindapura, Vasudevapura, and Kenchenahalli, which are all located in Bengaluru North taluk's Yelahanka hobli.

The singer claims that the probe which was conducted by the Crime Investigation Department's Economic Offences Division had defects and did not sufficiently examine important aspects of the case which involve the authenticity of the signatures, as well as the registration of the PA documents.

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On 12 March of 2024, the magistrate had given directions to the police to probe the matter further and submit its report once it has considered the objections of Ali against a closure report that was submitted earlier.

However, the subsequent probe also ended up accepting the closure report which was submitted in February. Ali says he did not get an adequate chance to challenge the case's closure.

The singer, whose official name is Maqsood M Ali, has also said that there have been irregularities when it comes to the handling of the closure report's certified copies as well as the proceedings before the magistrate.

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