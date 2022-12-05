Popular singer Lucky Ali took to Facebook on Sunday and claimed that he has become a victim of an alleged land grab by the mafia in Bengaluru city of Karnataka. Ali also alleged the role of an IAS officer in the matter, who is supporting the land grabbing by the mafias. He wrote a long post on Facebook asking for help regarding his property in Bengaluru.

Ali also shared a letter on Facebook, which he wrote to the Director General of Police (DGP) of Karnataka in which he mentioned the names of people who he accused of being members of the land mafia. The letter also includes a name of an IAS officer.

The singer is talking about his farm at Kenchenahalli Yelahanka in Bengaluru and added that his family and children are currently alone on the farm, while the singer himself is in Dubai. Lucky Ali is still waiting for a satisfactory response from the administration.

He even accused with the local police of not responding and failing to assist him. “I am getting no help from the local police, who are in fact supporting the encroachers and are indifferent to our situation and the legal status of our land," Ali said.

In the letter, Lucky Ali mentioned that his farm, a "Trust Property located in Kenchenahalli Yelahanka", is under illegal encroachment by "Sudhir Reddy (and Madhu Reddy) from the Bangalore Land Mafia".

"With the help of his wife who is an IAS Officer by the name of Rohini Sindhuri they are misusing state resources for their personal gain. They are forcibly & illegally coming inside my farm and refusing to show the relevant documents," he added.

"My legal counsel is informing me that this is totally illegal and they don't have the court order to come inside the property as we are in possession, and living there since the past 50 years.." he wrote.

"I am getting no help from the local police, who are in fact supporting the encroachers and are indifferent to our situation and the legal status of our land."

"Dear Sir, I request your help to stop this illegal activity of them trying to prove a false possession before the final court hearing on December 7th. Please help us as I have no choice other than to take this to the Public," he concluded.

With inputs from ANI.