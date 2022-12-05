Lucky Ali says land mafia encroaching his Bengaluru farm with help from IAS officer, seeks police help1 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 04:21 PM IST
- The singer accused the local police of failing to assist him and siding with the encroachers
Popular singer Lucky Ali took to Facebook on Sunday and claimed that he has become a victim of an alleged land grab by the mafia in Bengaluru city of Karnataka. Ali also alleged the role of an IAS officer in the matter, who is supporting the land grabbing by the mafias. He wrote a long post on Facebook asking for help regarding his property in Bengaluru.