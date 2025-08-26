Lucky escape- Bengaluru metro guard falls onto tracks at Ragigudda station, video goes viral

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru metro security guard had a close save at the Ragigudda station, after he fell onto the metro tracks. He quickly climbed back, along with the help of a commuter waiting at the station.

The incident which was caught on camera – occurred on the newly launched Yellow Line of the Bengaluru metro. The guard was deployed at platform number two of the Ragigudda metro station, when he slipped and fell on the electrified train track, reported The Hindu.

A close look at the security guard reveals that he was walking on the platform when he reached the edge of the platform without realising and fell down.

Another security guard stationed at platform number 1 quickly activated the Emergency Trip Switch (ETS), shutting down power to the track.

Guard on duty for 16 hours The 52-year-old security guard had been on shift for nearly 16 hours, The Hindu reported, citing Bengaluru Metro officials. He was back to work with only a short span of rest in between.

Following the scary incident, the guard was relieved from duty, and an internal inquiry has been initiated to determine how such extended shifts were allowed. The station manager has also been questioned regarding the issue.

Netizens outraged Several netizens have been outraged after the video of the incident was released on social media, and questioned the lack of safety barriers near the platform.

“Platform screen doors must be compulsory. Why cost cut here??” commented one user.

“Why is BMRCL so ignorant to install safety barricades?” wrote another user.

“I wonder why no platform gates have been installed. Every new metro corridor has them,” questioned a third person.