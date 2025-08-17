Lucky escape for family! Car catches fire due to multi-vehicle collision on Villupuram-Chennai National Highway

A family of four escaped unhurt after their car caught fire following a multi-vehicle collision on the Villupuram-Chennai National Highway on Sunday.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and emergency services were dispatched to help the injured.

A video shared by PTI showed that due to the fire, the entire car was charred, and traffic on the Villupuram-Chennai National Highway was halted for a while.

Tamil Nadu police said that no one was hurt in the incident, and the traffic has been restored.

Similar incidents: On Wednesday, at least 11 devotees died and many were injured after a collision between a passenger pick-up vehicle and a trailer truck.

The tragedy happened near Bapi in Dausa city of Rajasthan. The devotees were coming from Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar city when the accident occurred.

The mishap occurred between 3:30 AM and 3:45 AM on Wednesday. Dausa District Collector Devendra Kumar informed that at least 10 persons have died in the accident. Later, according to SP Ravi Prakash Sharma, the total death count stood 11 after one person admitted to the hospital succumbed to their injuries.

On Monday, at least eight women were killed and 25 people injured while they were on their way to a temple in Pune when a pick-up van they were travelling in fell off the road on a hilly terrain.

The report added that the driver of the pick-up van lost control. The van was carrying 30 to 35 passengers, most of them women and children, veered off the road, and plunged 25 to 30 feet into the gorge.