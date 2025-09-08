Lucky escape for driver! Minibus gets stuck at Gorai beach in Mumbai amid high tide | Viral video

Subscribe

Lucky escape for driver! Minibus gets stuck at Gorai beach in Mumbai amid high tide

Mumbai minibus incident news: It took place around 10 am on Monday, September 8 when bus driver was trying to move out from the beach; however, the vehicle got trapped when high tide came, leading him to call out locals for assistance who then helped with ropes

Garvit Bhirani
Updated8 Sep 2025, 06:16 PM IST
Minibus gets stuck at Gorai beach in Mumbai amid high tide; passengers rescued (Image: @rajneetnature)
In what appears to be a horrifying incident, a minibus at Gorai beach got stuck amid the high tide while there were no passengers onboard, Mid day reported. It cited officials who informed that everyone was safe, with no injuries. The driver managed to escape, Times Of India reported.

The incident took place around 10 am on Monday, September 8 when bus driver was trying to move out from the beach; however, the vehicle got trapped when high tide came, leading him to call out locals for assistance who then helped with ropes, TOI reported.

Prior to this, the driver dropped passengers at a bungalow adjacent to the beach, the report added.

Action against driver

"We questioned the driver and will register a case against him for causing danger to life," TOI quoted an officer from Gorai police as saying.

An FIR has been filed against the bus driver and the vehicle owner after the driver ignored explicit warnings from local police, who had advised against driving past a certain point because of the high tide risk, according to reports. Despite these cautions, the driver continued onto the beach.

“The sky in Mumbai city and suburbs is expected to remain cloudy with the possibility of moderate rain🌊 High Tide -12:10 PM - 4.57 meters Low Tide - 6:20 PM - 0.69 meters 🌊 High Tide - 12:35 AM (next day, September 2025) - 4. meters Low Tide - 6:18 AM (next day, 9 September 2025) - 0.62 meters,” Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) posted on X.

Previous similar incidents

A Mercedes-Benz SUV became immobilised on Dumas Beach near Surat after its owner, Aksar Abdulla Shah, drove onto the marshy sands in July this year, PTI reported. The vehicle remained stuck for nearly 36 hours before being retrieved. Shah was arrested for rash driving, and authorities announced plans to inform the vehicle's insurer to prevent any damage claims, emphasising the prohibition of driving on beaches.

A Ferrari California became stuck in the sand at Revdanda Beach in Raigad in December last year, The Economic Times report said. Despite efforts to free the car, it remained immobilised until a bullock cart was used to pull it out, an incident that went viral on social media. The owner faced legal consequences, and authorities highlighted the illegality of driving on beaches.

 
 
