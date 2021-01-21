Fire broke out at Serum Institute of India, in Pune on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Lucky escape for some workers at fire-hit Serum building

2 min read . 21 Jan 2021

PTI

Avinash Kumar, one of the contractual labourers working in the five-storey building at the time of the incident, said moment the fire broke out he along with some others quickly ran away and saved their lives