Lucky escape! Hit by vehicle, Noida girl lands on pillar of elevated road | Video

  A girl landed on a pillar of an elevated road after being hit by a vehicle. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

Published21 Sep 2024, 02:41 PM IST
A girl fell on a pillar of a flyover after getting hit by an unidentified vehicle.
A girl fell on a pillar of a flyover after getting hit by an unidentified vehicle.

A girl from Noida had a lucky escape on Sunday after getting hit by a four-wheeler as she fell on a pillar of the bridge.

The incident took place near Sector 25 under Sector 20 Police station while the girl was riding a scooty.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

In a video, two men were seen attempting to rescue the girl from the gap in of the overbridge.

The identity and the condition of the girl is not yet known.

Police personnel and fire brigade team rushed to the spot and rescued her with the help of a crane.

The girl has been sent to hospital for treatment.

A large number of people also gathered below the bridge.

Speaking about the incident, Manish Kumar Mishra, ADCP, said that a girl was going from Noida towards Ghaziabad when her scooty met with an accident and she landed on the elevated road pillar's base.

“Police reached the spot immediately upon receiving the information. Rescue team of Police and Fire brigade reached here, the girl was rescued safely. She was sent to hospital in an ambulance,” ANI quoted Mishra as saying.

 

The officer added that the two men who were there to rescue here were also helped down and sent to hospital.

"As per the information, it was a WagonR (that hit the girl's scooty). It has been impounded by the Police. We will ask the girl a few questions about the incident and take further action," Mishra said.

Meanwhile, in another incident in Uttar Pradesh, an elderly couple was mowed to death in a hit-and-run incident outside the Anandeshwar Shiv Temple in Kanpur.

Local residents reported that the accident took place just after dawn .Police officials confirmed that both victims were sent for a post-mortem examination, and they are currently reviewing CCTV footage from cameras located around the temple complex, reported ANI.

First Published:21 Sep 2024, 02:41 PM IST
