A former cop Gagandeep Singh has been identified as the man who was killed in the blast that took place inside Ludhiana district court on Thursday.

Singh was discharged from the service in 2019 and spent two years in jail. He was released in the month of September. Gagandeep Singh had drug links, people familiar with the development said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

On Thursday, a bomb went off near the washroom on the second floor of the district court complex killing one and injuring six others. Initial reports suggested, the man killed in the explosion had something to do with it. Either he was carrying the explosive device or was trying to assemble, cops said earlier.

Meanwhile, Centre on Friday said it will not allow the situation in Punjab to be destabilised by forces operating either inside or outside India, and steps are underway to get to the bottom of the Ludhiana blast.

Union minister Hardeep Singh, who is also a BJP co-in-charge of the upcoming Punjab assembly polls, said a lot of activities have happened in the state which point to some "sinister force" at work and the objective seems to be to somehow create confusion and chaos.

