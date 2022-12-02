A most wanted terrorist and the main conspirator behind the Ludhiana court bomb blast was arrested from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, an official of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Friday.
A most wanted terrorist and the main conspirator behind the Ludhiana court bomb blast was arrested from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, an official of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Friday.
Harpreet Singh alias “Happy Malaysia", a resident of Amritsar in Punjab who was carrying a reward of ₹10 lakh, was arrested by the sleuths shortly after he arrived at the airport from Kuala Lumpur, the NIA spokesperson said.
Harpreet Singh alias “Happy Malaysia", a resident of Amritsar in Punjab who was carrying a reward of ₹10 lakh, was arrested by the sleuths shortly after he arrived at the airport from Kuala Lumpur, the NIA spokesperson said.
An associate of Lakhbir Singh Rode, a Pakistan-based self-styled Chief of the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), Harpreet was one of the conspirators of the December 2021 Ludhiana Court Building blast alongwith Rode. One dead and six were injured in the massive bomb blast.
An associate of Lakhbir Singh Rode, a Pakistan-based self-styled Chief of the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), Harpreet was one of the conspirators of the December 2021 Ludhiana Court Building blast alongwith Rode. One dead and six were injured in the massive bomb blast.
Harpreet, a resident of Punjab's Amritsar district, was arrested on Thursday at Indira Gandhi International Airport here soon after he arrived from Malaysia.
Harpreet, a resident of Punjab's Amritsar district, was arrested on Thursday at Indira Gandhi International Airport here soon after he arrived from Malaysia.
Harpreet was also involved and wanted in various cases, including the smuggling of explosives, arms and narcotics.
Harpreet was also involved and wanted in various cases, including the smuggling of explosives, arms and narcotics.
He was arrested in a case relating to the massive bomb blast in the Ludhiana Court Building in December last year, which left one person dead and six others injured.
He was arrested in a case relating to the massive bomb blast in the Ludhiana Court Building in December last year, which left one person dead and six others injured.
The case was initially registered on December 23, 2021, at Police Station Division-5, district Ludhiana Commissionerate, Punjab and re-registered by the NIA on January 13.
The case was initially registered on December 23, 2021, at Police Station Division-5, district Ludhiana Commissionerate, Punjab and re-registered by the NIA on January 13.
“Investigations revealed that Singh, an associate of Pakistan-based self-styled Chief of International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) Lakhbir Singh Rode, was one of the conspirators of the Ludhiana Court Building blast, along with Rode," the spokesperson said.
“Investigations revealed that Singh, an associate of Pakistan-based self-styled Chief of International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) Lakhbir Singh Rode, was one of the conspirators of the Ludhiana Court Building blast, along with Rode," the spokesperson said.
“Acting on the directions of Rode, he coordinated the delivery of the custom-made Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which had been sent from Pakistan to his India-based associates, that was used in the Ludhiana Court Complex blast," the spokesperson added.
“Acting on the directions of Rode, he coordinated the delivery of the custom-made Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which had been sent from Pakistan to his India-based associates, that was used in the Ludhiana Court Complex blast," the spokesperson added.
The NIA said the arrested accused was also involved and wanted in various cases, including smuggling of explosives, arms and narcotics. Earlier, the NIA had declared a reward of ₹10 lakhs on Singh against whom a Non-Bailable Warrant from the Special NIA court had been issued and Look Out Circular (LOC) was opened.
The NIA said the arrested accused was also involved and wanted in various cases, including smuggling of explosives, arms and narcotics. Earlier, the NIA had declared a reward of ₹10 lakhs on Singh against whom a Non-Bailable Warrant from the Special NIA court had been issued and Look Out Circular (LOC) was opened.
Further investigations in the case are in progress, the spokesperson said.
Further investigations in the case are in progress, the spokesperson said.
*With inputs from agencies
*With inputs from agencies
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.