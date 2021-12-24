2 min read.Updated: 24 Dec 2021, 03:39 PM ISTLivemint
At least six people were killed in the court blast that occurred on Thursday, prompting the Punjab government to declare a high alert in the state
The person who died when a bomb went off in the Ludhiana district court complex is believed to be the carrier of the explosives, reported news agency ANI, quoting police officials, on Friday.
"The blast (in Ludhiana court) occurred at 12:22 pm, yesterday (23 Dec). Preliminary investigation suggests that the person who died in the blast was the handler/criminal. Forensic experts, bomb experts looking into the matter," said Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Ludhiana commissioner of police.
Earlier, he told reporters in Chandigarh, “As elections near, some anti-national and anti-state forces are trying to commit such disgusting acts, and for this the government is alert and the people should also be alert," he said.
He also suggested that the blast could be linked to action against “drug traffickers", mentioning also the case against Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia.
The Union home ministry has sought a detailed report from the state government as early as possible. It also wanted to be informed about the findings of the initial investigations.
The blast wrecked a wall of the bathroom, leaving a pile of rubble. Windowpanes in adjoining rooms and windscreens of some cars parked below were smashed. There was panic in the busy court complex.
Local MLA Balwinder Singh Bains was in a lawyer’s chamber on the third floor when the explosion took place. Some people thought a cooking gas cylinder had burst, other said it was a “blast", he told a TV channel.
Officials said the six people, including three women, injured in the explosion were out of danger.
The blast comes days after the alleged sacrilege bids – at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and a gurdwara in Kapurthala – followed by the lynching of unidentified two men.
Over the past months, there have also been cases of drones being spotted near the Pakistan border, with authorities suspecting that they could have dropped arms or explosives.
