Ludhiana gas leak: Punjab govt declares 2 lakh ex gratia, probe launched

Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh has announced ₹2 lakhs ex-gratia compensation to the family members of people killed in a gas leak on Sunday morning. 11 people were killed and several others hospitalised after a gas leak in Punjab's Ludhiana. A team of the National Disaster Response Force remains engaged in relief work at the site and investigations are underway to determine the source of the leakage and the type of the gas.

“The state government will provide ₹2 lakh ex-gratia compensation to the family member of the deceased and ₹50,000 will be provided to the people who are admitted to the hospital," he said.

The lawmaker also assured that “proper investigation" would be carried out to ascertain where the gas had come from or who was behind this negligence. The incident was reported from the Giaspura area at around 10:30 am on Sunday.

#WATCH | Ludhiana gas leak: Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh says, "So far 11 people have died, and 4 are admitted. I will meet the family members of the deceased and provide ₹2 lakhs ex-gratia compensation and ₹50,000 will be provided to the people who are admitted to… pic.twitter.com/qr8vrjLCvH — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

“The incident of a gas leak in the factory in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana is very sad. Police, government and NDRF teams are present at the spot. All possible help is being extended to the affected. Rest details soon," Punjab CM Mann had tweeted after the incident.

Meanwhile Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik appealed to the public to avoid panic and ignore any kind of rumours.

"In all likelihood, there is some gas contamination which has happened. It is quite likely that maybe some chemical reacted with methane in manholes. All of this is being verified. NDRF is retrieving samples," Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said.

(With inputs from agencies)