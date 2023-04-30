Ludhiana gas leak: Punjab govt declares 2 lakh ex gratia, probe launched

Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh has announced ₹2 lakhs ex-gratia compensation to the family members of people killed in a gas leak on Sunday morning. 11 people were killed and several others hospitalised after a gas leak in Punjab's Ludhiana. A team of the National Disaster Response Force remains engaged in relief work at the site and investigations are underway to determine the source of the leakage and the type of the gas.

