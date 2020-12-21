In an attempt to reduce air pollution, Rohit Mehra, Additional Commissioner in the Income Tax Department, has used 70 tonnes of waste plastic bottles as pots for creating vertical gardens in Ludhiana.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Mehra said, "Using at least 70 tonnes of waste plastic bottles as pots, we have set up more than 500 vertical gardens at public places."

On how this idea came to his mind, Mehra said, "Four years ago, my child told me that the school had declared holidays due to high air pollution. This set me thinking. wondered why we could not even provide clean air to our children. The push came from there."

The Additional Commissioner in the Income Tax Department has said that he has set-up vertical gardens in schools, colleges, gurudwaras, churches, police stations, government offices and railway stations. "It is a cost-effective and space-efficient solution for urban greenery. The vertical gardens also save the environment as you reuse plastic wastes as pots. Thanks to drip irrigation, these gardens save 92% water," said Mehra.

Mehra also spoke about improving the air quality of the city"A scientist from Punjab Agricultural University had conducted a study in the areas where there is a vertical garden and found 75% reduction in pollution as per the air quality index (AQI) of the city," he said.

Mehra, who is popular as the 'Green Man' in Ludhiana, said that the main objective of establishing these gardens is to convey the message to people so that they replicate the same in their homes.

