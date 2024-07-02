Lufthansa aircraft with 490 passengers on board makes ‘controlled landing’ at Delhi airport after fire in wheel

Lufthansa’s wide-body A380 aircraft, which operated flight LH762 from Munich, landed safely at the Delhi airport. The reason behind the fire is not known yet.

Lufthansa’s return flight to Munich was cancelled due to the fire incident. (Representative image)
Lufthansa’s return flight to Munich was cancelled due to the fire incident. (Representative image)(Reuters file photo)

A Lufthansa aircraft on Monday night experienced fire in one of the wheels during landing at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), according to a report by news agency PTI.

The wide-body A380 aircraft, which operated flight LH 762 from Munich, landed safely at the Delhi airport.

 

 

The report, citing sources, said the fire was noticed in one of the wheels of the Lufthansa aircraft during landing.

The reason behind the fire is not known yet.

Around 490 passengers were on board the Lufthansa flight, which made a controlled landing at the airport.

“While LH762 landed safely in Delhi, a short term technical deregistration of the aircraft was required due to the lack of availability of spare parts after a controlled landing. Safety is our top priority at Lufthansa,” a spokesperson of the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

Since the plane had to undergo checks and spare parts were not immediately available, the return flight LH 763 to Munich was cancelled, the report said.

Lufthansa said the aircraft DAIMC is scheduled to operate flight LH 763 from the national capital to Munich on July 3.

The return flight was cancelled after the boarding passes were issued to the passengers.

Last month, an Air Canada plane with 389 passengers and 13 crew members on board had caught fire just minutes after taking off.

The flight was en route to Paris from Toronto on June 5.

The incident was caught on camera.

Videos showed fire shooting from one of the engines of the Boeing 777 jet as it was still climbing altitude.

Later, the aircraft returned safely to Toronto airport with no injuries or casualties reported.

In a statement, Air Canada had said: “Video posted to the internet of the incident shows the engine at the point of compressor stall, which can happen with a turbine engine when its aerodynamics are affected. This can be caused by various factors, but the result is the flow of air through the engine is disrupted causing fuel to ignite further down the engine, which is why flames are visible in the video. It is not the engine itself on fire.”

