As per DCP, crowd of approximately 150 people gathered on main road in front of departure gate no.1, Terminal 3, IGI Airport, around 12 am.
With Lufthansa flight cancellation, a huge crowd had gathered in front of departure gate of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Airport demanding refund of money or alternate flights for their relatives, news agency ANI has reported citing DCP of IGI Airport.
German carrier Lufthansa had cancelled almost all passenger and cargo flights on Friday due to the planned strike action by the pilots.
“Crowd of approx 150 people gathered on main road in front of departure gate no.1, Terminal 3, IGI Airport, around 12 am, demanding refund of money or alternate flights for their relatives as 2 Lufthansa flights bound to Frankfurt & Munich were cancelled," DCP, IGI Airport.
The DCP further said that due to the gathering of the crowd traffic movement was slowed down. He further assured that efforts are underway to make alternate arrangements for the passengers by the airlines.
“Due to the gathering of the crowd traffic movement was slowed down. The staff of IGI airport along with CISF handled the situation & the crowd was dispersed. Efforts are underway to make alternate arrangements for the passengers by the airlines," DCP said.
German carrier Lufthansa has said that it is cancelling almost all passenger and cargo flights on Friday due to the planned strike action by the pilots.
A union representing Lufthansa pilots said on early Thursday that they will stage a walk-out after demands for a pay increase were rejected by management.
Lufthansa said some 800 flights would be cancelled, affecting many travellers returning at the end of the summer vacation. The airline's budget carrier Eurowings would not be affected, it said.
The airline said it was doing everything possible to minimise the effects of Friday's pilots' strike, but it could not rule out cancellations or delays in some cases over the weekend.
According to Lufthansa, the company had offered a one-off increase of 900 euros (USD 900), amounting to a 5 per cent increase for senior pilots and an 18 per cent increase for those starting the profession.
The union had called for a 5.5 per cent raise this year and an automatic above-inflation increase in 2023.
In addition, pilots are seeking a new pay and holiday structure that the airline said would increase its staffing costs by about 40 per cent, or some 900 million euros over two years.
Michael Niggemann, the Lufthansa executive board member responsible for human resources, had told Reuters that the strike was incomprehensible and defended the airline's "very good and socially balanced" offer.
