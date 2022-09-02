Lufthansa's pilot protest stranded 700 passengers at Delhi airport. Here's what happened2 min read . 06:42 PM IST
- German carrier Lufthansa has cancelled almost all passenger and cargo flights on Friday due to the planned strike action by the pilots
On Friday, the terminal-3 of Indira Gandhi International airport (IGI) in Delhi saw large groups of people gather demanding ‘justice’ , alternative routes and ‘refund’ from international airlines Lufthansa after the latter cancelled two flights stranding 700 passengers in the process.
Here's what happened.
German carrier Lufthansa has cancelled almost all passenger and cargo flights on Friday due to the planned strike action by the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC), the pilots' union. The flights will be cancelled from its two biggest hubs, Frankfurt and Munich, it said.
"An estimated 1,30,000 passengers will be affected, in view of the upcoming weekend, the end of the holidays in some parts of Europe.
"Lufthansa is working with joint forces to return its flight operations to a normal status as quickly as possible. Nevertheless, the effects of the strike may still lead to individual flight cancellations or delays this Saturday and Sunday," it had said in a statement.
Strikes and staff shortages have already forced airlines including Lufthansa to cancel thousands of flights this summer and caused hours-long queues at major airports, frustrating holidaymakers keen to travel after COVID-19 lockdowns.
A union representing Lufthansa pilots said on early Thursday that they will stage a walk-out after demands for a pay increase were rejected by management.
According to Lufthansa, the company had offered a one-off increase of 900 euros (USD 900), amounting to a 5per cent increase for senior pilots and an 18 per cent increase for those starting the profession.
The union had called for a 5.5 per cent raise this year and an automatic above-inflation increase in 2023.
Notably, Germany has seen the highest inflation in decades this year amid a steep rise in energy prices
According to police, more than 100 people, relatives and family members of the stranded passengers, gathered outside the airport and demanded refunds or alternate arrangements.
Among the stranded people, many were students whose classes are starting soon.
The passengers, visibly distraught and mostly in their early twenties, sat down at the airport with their luggage and shouted “We want Justice."
Passengers have alleged that no help has been provided by the airport authorities.
"We have been given no food, no accommodation and no flight rebooking. We are stranded here. Our classes are starting next week. We need to go back urgently," said one passenger.
Several of them also took to social media, urging for help from the government.
"All @lufthansa flights cancelled … Sir, please help us..We are students, senior citizens and so many people stranded here in Indira Gandhi Aiport, Terminal 3. We are stuck here. Staff has vanished," a passenger tweeted.
A senior police officer said that on Friday at 12.15 am they got the information that a crowd had gathered on the main road in front of departure gate number 1, Terminal 3 IGI Airport.
A senior police officer said that on Friday at 12.15 am they got the information that a crowd had gathered on the main road in front of departure gate number 1, Terminal 3 IGI Airport.