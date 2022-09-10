Lumpy skin disease: 173 cases found among cattle in Delhi: Gopal Rai

Lumpy skin disease: 173 cases found among cattle in Delhi: Gopal Rai2 min read . 02:03 PM IST
Gopal Rai also said that 45 cases of lumpy virus have been detected in Goyla dairy area, 40 in Rewla Khanpur area, 21 in Ghumanhera and 16 in Najafgarh.
Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai said that at least 173 cases of Lumpy skin disease have been found among cattle in the national capital, mostly in south and west districts.
He also said that 45 cases of lumpy virus have been detected in Goyla dairy area, 40 in Rewla Khanpur area, 21 in Ghumanhera and 16 in Najafgarh.
Addressing a press conference, Rai said the Delhi government has deployed two mobile veterinary clinics and set up 11 rapid response teams to collect samples.
Four teams have been created to create awareness, he added.
The city government has also set up a special control room with helpline number 8287848586 for queries related to lumpy virus.
An isolation ward is being set up in Rewla Khanpur in southwest Delhi for abandoned cattle suffering from lumpy skin disease, Rai said.
Also Read: How to curb the spread of lumpy disease in animals? Jammu admin issues advisory
The outbreak of the disease has been reported in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu-Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.
Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala said around 57,000 cattle have died till now (Thursday) due to lumpy skin disease and told states where cases have been reported to boost vaccination efforts.
Lumpy Skin Disease: Symptoms
Lumpy skin disease (LSD) is a contagious viral disease that affects cattle and causes fever, nodules on the skin and can also lead to death. The disease gets spread by mosquitoes, flies, lice, and wasps by direct contact among the cattle, and through contaminated food and water.
LSD has recently spread in Asia following outbreaks in the Middle East and Europe. The disease emerged in Bangladesh in July 2019. India too saw the first case of LSD in the same year, 2019, in eastern states, especially West Bengal and Odisha. But this year, the disease has been reported in western and northern states as well as in Andaman Nicobar.
The main symptoms are fever in animals, discharge from the eyes and nose, salivation from the mouth, soft blisters like nodules all over the body, reduced milk production, and difficulty in eating, which sometimes lead to the animal’s death.
(With inputs from PTI)
