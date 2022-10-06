Lumpy skin disease: Cattle movement curbs extended for a month in Maharashtra

Lumpy skin disease among animals overtime has become synonymous to COVID-19 among humans. The movement of cattle is being restricted to avoid the spread of the fatal viral disease. Maharashtra's state animal husbandry minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Thursday said that restrictions on cattle movement in the state will remain in place for another month due to the lumpy skin disease even though a significant vaccination campaign is being conducted to prevent the viral infection.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}