Jatindra Nath Swain, Secretary, department of animal husbandry and dairying, said 57,000 cattle have died so far and out of that, around 37,000 are in Rajasthan
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :As the death toll of cattle from Lumpy Skin Disease reaches 57,000 the Indian Government has asked states to boost vaccination process in order to control the disease. India, the world's largest milk producer, had a cattle population of 192.5 million in 2019, as per the 19th Livestock census.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :As the death toll of cattle from Lumpy Skin Disease reaches 57,000 the Indian Government has asked states to boost vaccination process in order to control the disease. India, the world's largest milk producer, had a cattle population of 192.5 million in 2019, as per the 19th Livestock census.
Jatindra Nath Swain, Secretary, department of animal husbandry and dairying, said 57,000 cattle have died so far and out of that, around 37,000 are in Rajasthan.
Jatindra Nath Swain, Secretary, department of animal husbandry and dairying, said 57,000 cattle have died so far and out of that, around 37,000 are in Rajasthan.
He said the Centre has been regularly sending the advisories to the states.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He said the Centre has been regularly sending the advisories to the states.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
One ml of the vaccine has been advised, which is good enough, Swain said, adding that in high-risk 3ml vaccine is being given.
One ml of the vaccine has been advised, which is good enough, Swain said, adding that in high-risk 3ml vaccine is being given.
"Lumpy skin disease has spread in 6-7 states, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. In Andhra Pradesh, some cases have been reported," Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala told reporters here at a press conference to announce IDF World Day Summit being organised in India during September 12-15.
"Lumpy skin disease has spread in 6-7 states, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. In Andhra Pradesh, some cases have been reported," Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala told reporters here at a press conference to announce IDF World Day Summit being organised in India during September 12-15.
Rupala said he has visited five states to assess the situation and oversee containment operations. The ministry is monitoring the situation daily. Rupala said the situation in Gujarat has improved, while the disease is under control in Punjab and Haryana. In Rajasthan, the disease has spread.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Rupala said he has visited five states to assess the situation and oversee containment operations. The ministry is monitoring the situation daily. Rupala said the situation in Gujarat has improved, while the disease is under control in Punjab and Haryana. In Rajasthan, the disease has spread.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The minister asserted that 'Goat Pox Vaccine' is "very effective" and available, and asked state governments to speed up the vaccination process.
The minister asserted that 'Goat Pox Vaccine' is "very effective" and available, and asked state governments to speed up the vaccination process.
The minister said there has not been any impact on milk production so far. Rupala said the disease can be controlled with an increase in vaccination and following the protocol for controlling and containing the disease. The minister told states to follow the protocol of burying dead cattle.
The minister said there has not been any impact on milk production so far. Rupala said the disease can be controlled with an increase in vaccination and following the protocol for controlling and containing the disease. The minister told states to follow the protocol of burying dead cattle.
Lumpy skin disease (LSD) is a contagious viral disease that affects cattle and causes fever, nodules on the skin and can also lead to death. The disease gets spread by mosquitoes, flies, lice, and wasps by direct contact among the cattle, and through contaminated food and water.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Lumpy Skin Disease: Symptoms
Lumpy skin disease (LSD) is a contagious viral disease that affects cattle and causes fever, nodules on the skin and can also lead to death. The disease gets spread by mosquitoes, flies, lice, and wasps by direct contact among the cattle, and through contaminated food and water.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
LSD has recently spread in Asia following outbreaks in the Middle East and Europe. The disease emerged in Bangladesh in July 2019. India too saw the first case of LSD in the same year, 2019, in eastern states, especially West Bengal and Odisha. But this year, the disease has been reported in western and northern states as well as in Andaman Nicobar.
LSD has recently spread in Asia following outbreaks in the Middle East and Europe. The disease emerged in Bangladesh in July 2019. India too saw the first case of LSD in the same year, 2019, in eastern states, especially West Bengal and Odisha. But this year, the disease has been reported in western and northern states as well as in Andaman Nicobar.
The main symptoms are fever in animals, discharge from the eyes and nose, salivation from the mouth, soft blisters like nodules all over the body, reduced milk production, and difficulty in eating, which sometimes lead to the animal’s death.
The main symptoms are fever in animals, discharge from the eyes and nose, salivation from the mouth, soft blisters like nodules all over the body, reduced milk production, and difficulty in eating, which sometimes lead to the animal’s death.
Lumpy Skin Disease: Vaccine
Two institutes of agri-research body ICAR have recently developed an indigenous vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Lumpy Skin Disease: Vaccine
Two institutes of agri-research body ICAR have recently developed an indigenous vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Centre plans to commercialise this vaccine, developed by the two institutes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) at the earliest to control the LSD.
The Centre plans to commercialise this vaccine, developed by the two institutes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) at the earliest to control the LSD.
ICAR-National Research Centre on Equines (ICAR-NRCE), Hisar (Haryana), in collaboration with ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Izatnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has developed a homologous live-attenuated LSD vaccine "Lumpi-ProVacInd".
ICAR-National Research Centre on Equines (ICAR-NRCE), Hisar (Haryana), in collaboration with ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Izatnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has developed a homologous live-attenuated LSD vaccine "Lumpi-ProVacInd".