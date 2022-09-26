Currently, various state governments are using several strategies to curb the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease in livestock, which has killed more than 70,000 cattle so far. The Delhi Government on Monday also decided to start free vaccination for healthy cattle, to protect the cattle and restrict the spread of the disease. The disease has infected 571 animals in the national capital.

"We have procured 25,000 doses of goat pox vaccine from Indian Immunological Limited and have started vaccinating healthy cattle in Delhi today," an official of the animal husbandry department said.

Current active cases in the Union Territory stand at 296 while 275 animals have recovered from the fatal disease.

"These doses will be administered free of cost. It will take around a week to complete the vaccination drive," the official said.

The official also informed about the ring vaccination strategy in which healthy cattle within a five-kilometer radius of an infected cattle will be inoculated.

So far, no cattle death have been reported in the Union Territory and most of the cases are coming from areas of Southwest Delhi- Goyla dairy area, Rewla Khanpur area, Ghumanhera and Najafgarh.

To collect samples, the Delhi government has set up four mobile veterinary clinics and 11 rapid response teams. Four teams are raising public awareness about the virus. The city government has also established a special control room with the helpline number 8287848586 for disease-related inquiries.

An isolated ward has also been set up in Rewla Khanpur Gau Sadan in southwest Delhi to accommodate stray cattle with lumpy skin disease.

Lumpy skin disease is a contagious viral disease that affects cattle and causes fever, skin nodules, and death. Mosquitoes, flies, lice, and wasps spread the disease through direct contact with cattle as well as contaminated food and water. The disease entered India, Bangladesh and China in July 2019.

Currently, India is using the ‘goat-pox’ vaccine against the virus which is proving to be completely effective according to the health ministry officials.

According to data from the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, lumpy skin disease has spread to 251 districts in 15 states, affecting over 20 lakh cattle as of September 23.

India has a cattle population of 192.5 million and the country is also the largest producer of milk in the world producing 210 million tonnes of milk.