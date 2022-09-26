Lumpy Skin Disease: Delhi starts vaccination to restrict the spread2 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 05:43 PM IST
The Delhi government has started vaccinating healthy cattle to prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease
The Delhi government has started vaccinating healthy cattle to prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease
Listen to this article
Currently, various state governments are using several strategies to curb the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease in livestock, which has killed more than 70,000 cattle so far. The Delhi Government on Monday also decided to start free vaccination for healthy cattle, to protect the cattle and restrict the spread of the disease. The disease has infected 571 animals in the national capital.