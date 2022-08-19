Lumpy skin disease: Haryana CM directs officials to get cattle vaccinated

Haryana CM has directed Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal to procure and vaccinate cattle on priority
The CM will also request Animal Husbandry Ministry for more vaccines
As the Lumpy Skin Disease spreads in several districts of Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed the officials to fight the disease "just like the state did during Covid times".
The Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal to procure vaccines and inoculate all cattle. The vaccination is directed to start on a war footing with daily monitoring.
Khattar also promised to procure more vaccine doses for the state after talking to the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Parshottam Rupala.
He also directed the Chief Secretary to hold a meeting with all deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and the officials of the animal husbandry department and give a call to intensify measures to prevent the disease.
To control the spread of the disease, the officials are also ordered to ensure that the pits dugs to bury carcasses of infected animals are deep enough. The Chief Minister also directed close monitoring of gaushalas.
"We have to work on a mission mode to fight this disease as we did during Covid," he said.
State Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister J P Dalal were also present through video conferencing.
The Opposition Congress on Thursday attacked the BJP-led government in the state over the spread of lumpy skin disease. Senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala remarked that while cases were on the rise, the government had abandoned the animals to their fate.
