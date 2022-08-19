Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Lumpy skin disease: Haryana CM directs officials to get cattle vaccinated

Lumpy skin disease: Haryana CM directs officials to get cattle vaccinated

The CM ordered the officials to ensure that the pits dug to bury carcasses of infected animals are deep enough so that the disease does not spread
1 min read . 10:30 PM IST Edited By Devesh Kumar

  • Haryana CM has directed Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal to procure and vaccinate cattle on priority
  • The CM will also request Animal Husbandry Ministry for more vaccines

As the Lumpy Skin Disease spreads in several districts of Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed the officials to fight the disease "just like the state did during Covid times".

The Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal to procure vaccines and inoculate all cattle. The vaccination is directed to start on a war footing with daily monitoring.

Khattar also promised to procure more vaccine doses for the state after talking to the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Parshottam Rupala.

He also directed the Chief Secretary to hold a meeting with all deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and the officials of the animal husbandry department and give a call to intensify measures to prevent the disease.

To control the spread of the disease, the officials are also ordered to ensure that the pits dugs to bury carcasses of infected animals are deep enough. The Chief Minister also directed close monitoring of gaushalas.

"We have to work on a mission mode to fight this disease as we did during Covid," he said.

State Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister J P Dalal were also present through video conferencing.

The Opposition Congress on Thursday attacked the BJP-led government in the state over the spread of lumpy skin disease. Senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala remarked that while cases were on the rise, the government had abandoned the animals to their fate.

As stated by the Rajya Sabha MP, approximately 30,000 cows in 2,354 villages across 16 districts were infected within a month, with 200 of them dying.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the state's Leader of the Opposition, claimed that the government had not acted quickly enough to address the issue.

