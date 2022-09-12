Lumpy skin disease has killed over 67,000 cattle's so far: Centre3 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 07:14 PM IST
Lumpy skin disease in livestock has killed more that 67,000 cattle since its outbreak in July, the Centre informed
The outbreak of Lumpy skin disease in livestock has killed over 67000 cattle since its outbreak in July, the Central Government informed on Monday. The disease is mainly spread in eight states Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. Some stray cases of the disease are also reported from Andhra Pradesh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.