Lumpy skin disease: Maharashtra on alert, takes steps to curb virus. Read here

Lumpy skin disease: Maharashtra on alert, takes steps to curb virus. Read here1 min read . 04:05 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday directed Animal Husbandry department officials to remain alert and take necessary steps to curb the spread of lumpy skin disease among cattle.
The lumpy skin disease has been reported in several districts of the state prompting the cabinet to discuss the issue today.
Chief minister's office (CMO) said in an official statement that the CM has asked officials to run an awareness campaign on the disease and also remain present in their areas of duty to provide immediate assistance to people.
The statement informed that toll free number 18002330418 as well as a state-level call centre having toll free number 1962 have made available for people.
The Maharashtra government had last week declared the whole state as a "controlled area" to curb the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle.
Taking cognisence of the issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Centre and state governments are trying to contain the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease, which has led to the loss of livestock in different parts of the country.
An indigenous vaccine has been developed for Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD). Besides this, efforts are being made to track the movement of animals to keep the outbreak under control, he added.
"In the recent past, there has been loss of livestock in many states of India due to the disease named Lumpy. The central government, along with various state governments, is trying to control it," Modi said.
LSD is a contagious viral disease that affects cattle and causes fever, nodules on the skin and can also lead to death. Thousands of cattle have died due to LSD in more than eight states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.
