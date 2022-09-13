Lumpy skin disease: Maharashtra starts vaccination, 43 animals died due to virus

The Maharashtra government has started the vaccination drive against the Lumpy Skin Disease virus amid death of 43 animals in 21 districts due to the deadly virus
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Lumpy skin disease continues to spread fatally across the country and according to the data of the Central Government, 67000 animals have perished due to the deadly virus. The Maharashtra government has also released some data regarding the state of disease in the state and informed that in the total 21 affected districts, 43 animals have died now. The state has started the vaccination drive and the virus doesn't seem to be affecting milk production in the state.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Lumpy skin disease continues to spread fatally across the country and according to the data of the Central Government, 67000 animals have perished due to the deadly virus. The Maharashtra government has also released some data regarding the state of disease in the state and informed that in the total 21 affected districts, 43 animals have died now. The state has started the vaccination drive and the virus doesn't seem to be affecting milk production in the state.
The data came a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, asked Animal Husbandry officials to be alert and take necessary steps against the spread of the disease.
The data came a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, asked Animal Husbandry officials to be alert and take necessary steps against the spread of the disease.
The Chief Minister's Office also asked officials to run an awareness campaign and remain alert in their areas of duty to provide immediate assistance. The statement from the CMO also informed about the toll-free numbers 18002330418 and 1962 and asked officials to make sure these numbers are made available to the general public.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Chief Minister's Office also asked officials to run an awareness campaign and remain alert in their areas of duty to provide immediate assistance. The statement from the CMO also informed about the toll-free numbers 18002330418 and 1962 and asked officials to make sure these numbers are made available to the general public.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Last week, the state government has declared the state a “Controlled Area" to restrict the spread of the lumpy skin disease.
Last week, the state government has declared the state a “Controlled Area" to restrict the spread of the lumpy skin disease.
Maharashtra has been an addition to the list of states affected by the fatal virus. The disease is mainly spread in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh.
Maharashtra has been an addition to the list of states affected by the fatal virus. The disease is mainly spread in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh.
A rise in the cases also prompted the government to start a vaccination drive. Currently, the ‘goat-pox’ vaccine is administered to animals. The vaccine is said to be 100% effective against lumpy skin disease.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A rise in the cases also prompted the government to start a vaccination drive. Currently, the ‘goat-pox’ vaccine is administered to animals. The vaccine is said to be 100% effective against lumpy skin disease.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Maharashtra has also cleared that milk supply is not affected due to the disease in the state, however, the reduction in milk production is one of the effects of lumpy skin disease. According to the reports, milk collection across the state of Rajasthan has been reduced by 3 to 4 lakh litres.
Maharashtra has also cleared that milk supply is not affected due to the disease in the state, however, the reduction in milk production is one of the effects of lumpy skin disease. According to the reports, milk collection across the state of Rajasthan has been reduced by 3 to 4 lakh litres.
Lumpy skin disease is a contagious viral disease that affects cattle and causes fever, skin nodules, and death. Mosquitoes, flies, lice, and wasps spread the disease through direct contact with cattle as well as contaminated food and water. The disease entered India, Bangladesh and China in July 2019.
Lumpy skin disease is a contagious viral disease that affects cattle and causes fever, skin nodules, and death. Mosquitoes, flies, lice, and wasps spread the disease through direct contact with cattle as well as contaminated food and water. The disease entered India, Bangladesh and China in July 2019.