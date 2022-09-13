Lumpy skin disease: Maharashtra starts vaccination, 43 animals died due to virus

Lumpy skin disease continues to spread fatally across the country and according to the data of the Central Government, 67000 animals have perished due to the deadly virus. The Maharashtra government has also released some data regarding the state of disease in the state and informed that in the total 21 affected districts, 43 animals have died now. The state has started the vaccination drive and the virus doesn't seem to be affecting milk production in the state.

