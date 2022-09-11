However, the reduced collection has not affected the demand-supply ratio of milk at retail outlets as the department in the last five months had made aggressive efforts to increase the milk collection
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The lumpy skin disease has affected milk production int he northern parts of India, as several states have logged 57,000 cases. The Indian government has asked states to step up vaccination in order to curb the disease. Latest reports have confirmed that milk collection across the state of Rajasthan have reduced by 3 to 4 lakh litre per day.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The lumpy skin disease has affected milk production int he northern parts of India, as several states have logged 57,000 cases. The Indian government has asked states to step up vaccination in order to curb the disease. Latest reports have confirmed that milk collection across the state of Rajasthan have reduced by 3 to 4 lakh litre per day.
However, the reduced collection has not affected the demand-supply ratio of milk at retail outlets as the department in the last five months had made aggressive efforts to increase the milk collection, the official said.
However, the reduced collection has not affected the demand-supply ratio of milk at retail outlets as the department in the last five months had made aggressive efforts to increase the milk collection, the official said.
Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation (RCDF) has informed that in June, about 20 lakh litre per day milk was being collected at collection centres. The collection is estimated to have reduced by 3 to 4 lakh litre per day and is presently 29 lakh litre per day.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation (RCDF) has informed that in June, about 20 lakh litre per day milk was being collected at collection centres. The collection is estimated to have reduced by 3 to 4 lakh litre per day and is presently 29 lakh litre per day.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Milk collection has reduced by 3 to 4 lakh litre per day in the state after the onset of lumpy skin disease. It would have been 32 to 33 lakh litre per day but is presently 29 lakh litre per day. However, it has not hit the demand-supply ratio as we have made aggressive efforts to increase milk collection since April," RCDF administrator and managing director Sushma Arora told news agency PTI.
"Milk collection has reduced by 3 to 4 lakh litre per day in the state after the onset of lumpy skin disease. It would have been 32 to 33 lakh litre per day but is presently 29 lakh litre per day. However, it has not hit the demand-supply ratio as we have made aggressive efforts to increase milk collection since April," RCDF administrator and managing director Sushma Arora told news agency PTI.
She said that the recent increase in prices of milk and ghee has no relation with the decreased milk collection due to lumpy disease but the RCDF had to increase the support price so as to encourage farmers to sell their collection at dairy forums.
She said that the recent increase in prices of milk and ghee has no relation with the decreased milk collection due to lumpy disease but the RCDF had to increase the support price so as to encourage farmers to sell their collection at dairy forums.
There are about eight lakh farmers in the state who sell milk at about 17,500 Dairy Cooperative Forums (DCFs) in the state and there are about 24 milk unions controlled by the RCDF.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
There are about eight lakh farmers in the state who sell milk at about 17,500 Dairy Cooperative Forums (DCFs) in the state and there are about 24 milk unions controlled by the RCDF.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Lumpy skin disease in cattle was first reported in Rajasthan in July end, which gradually spread in various districts of the state, killing thousands of cattle.
Lumpy skin disease in cattle was first reported in Rajasthan in July end, which gradually spread in various districts of the state, killing thousands of cattle.
According to the Rajasthan Animal Husbandry Department, 11,08,433 animals have been affected due to the disease, 10,70,875 animals have been treated and 6,22,649 animals have recovered till September 10.
According to the Rajasthan Animal Husbandry Department, 11,08,433 animals have been affected due to the disease, 10,70,875 animals have been treated and 6,22,649 animals have recovered till September 10.
The virul skin infection has led to death of 49,057 cattle in Rajasthan so far. Out of the total deaths reported in the state till September 10, a maximum of 4,774 deaths reported from Sri Ganganagar, followed by 3,898 in Jodhpur, 3,597 in Ajmer, 3,464 in Kuchaman City and 3,094 in Hanumangarh.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The virul skin infection has led to death of 49,057 cattle in Rajasthan so far. Out of the total deaths reported in the state till September 10, a maximum of 4,774 deaths reported from Sri Ganganagar, followed by 3,898 in Jodhpur, 3,597 in Ajmer, 3,464 in Kuchaman City and 3,094 in Hanumangarh.