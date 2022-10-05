Lumpy Skin Disease: No evidence of transmission to humans, say experts2 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 11:09 PM IST
Veterinary experts have informed that there is no evidence of transmission of Lumpy Skin Disease from animals to humans
Veterinary experts have informed that there is no evidence of transmission of Lumpy Skin Disease from animals to humans
Listen to this article
India continues to face the wrath of Lumpy Skin Disease, which has claimed the lives of more than 1 lakh cattle. Meanwhile, veterinary experts have dismissed the concerns regarding the transmission of the disease from animals to humans and informed that there is evidence of animal-to-animal transmissions, but not of animal-to-human transmission.