Lumpy Skin Disease: No evidence of transmission to humans, say experts

"Firm raised nodules up to 59 mm diameter on the skin around head, neck, genitalia, limbs and all around the body. Scabs develop in the center of nodules after which the scabs fall off leaving large holes that may become infected by secondary bacterial infections. Further swelling of the limbs, brisket and genitals can also be seen. There are also watering eyes and increased nasal and salivary secretions. Some animals with the disease may be asymptomatic," said experts on symptoms of Lumpy Skin Disease.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}