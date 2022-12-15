Lumpy Skin Disease: Odisha to provide free vaccination to affected livestock1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 11:31 PM IST
- The livestock farmers of Odisha can get their cattle vaccinated against the Lumpy Skin Disease free of cost
As more than 1.55 lakh cattle died in the country due to Lumpy Skin Disease, the Odisha government announced the waiver on the user charges for vaccination against the disease. The livestock farmers of the state can get their cattle vaccinated against the Lumpy Skin Disease free of cost, according to an official statement from the Department of Fisheries and Animal resource.