Lumpy Skin Disease: Odisha to provide free vaccination to affected livestock

"The affected cattle are being recovered after treatment by the veterinary staff. As cattle usually do not die of this disease, livestock farmers are being advised by Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department to take care of their cattle without listening to any rumours or getting panicked. In case of the occurrence of this disease in any area, the department has issued advisories to immediately report it to the nearest Livestock Inspector, Veterinary Doctor, or Chief District Veterinary Officer. Livestock farmers can call Tele Veterinary Service to get expert advice for prevention and control of Lumpy Skin Disease," it added.