Lumpy skin disease: Rajasthan starts vaccinating cattle against infection

Only healthy animals are being vaccinated against the lumpy skin disease. Cattle that have been infected or have recovered from the infection will not be vaccinated for the time being
The Rajasthan government has started vaccinating cattle against contagious lumpy skin disease in four districts. Department of Animal Husbandry had placed an order for 10.7 lakh vaccines and received five lakh shots so far. A total of 26 lakh vaccines are needed to control the disease in the cattle.
P C Kishan, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry said, “Vaccination of cattle started on Monday in four districts to prevent skin disease caused by lumpy virus. Vaccination will start in the remaining districts soon."
Thousands of cattle have been vaccinated in Bharatpur, Bundi, Ajmer and Kota districts, he added.
Kishan said only healthy animals are being vaccinated against the lumpy disease. Cattle that have been infected or have recovered from the infection will not be vaccinated for the time being
A total of 6,44,063 animals have been affected by the disease in 30 districts of Rajasthan so far. Of these, 27,308 have died, according to officials.
The Rajasthan government has sanctioned ₹30 crore for purchase of vaccines and medicines to prevent the disease in cattle.
The Animal Husbandry Department had proposed an additional provision of ₹30 crore in the financial year 2022-23 under the Livestock Free Health Scheme for the district magistrates to buy medicines and vaccines for prevention of lumpy skin disease spreading across the state. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given financial approval to this proposal.
