Lumpy virus: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan vows to fight it 'like COVID' as more suspected cases e2 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 10:18 AM IST
Seven suspected cases of the lumpy disease have been found in Madhya Pradesh.
Seven probable cases of the lumpy sickness have been discovered in the Shivpuri region of Madhya Pradesh as of September 21, according to Dr. MC Tamori, Deputy Director of Animal Department. He added that five of them had been transferred to the Bhopal lab for confirmation.