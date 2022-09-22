Seven probable cases of the lumpy sickness have been discovered in the Shivpuri region of Madhya Pradesh as of September 21, according to Dr. MC Tamori, Deputy Director of Animal Department. He added that five of them had been transferred to the Bhopal lab for confirmation.

Over 67,000 cattle have died of Lumpy Skin Disease since July, the Centre earlier reported. The eight states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir are the ones where the disease is most prevalent. Andhra Pradesh and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands have also reported a few isolated cases of the illness.

"Seven cases of suspected lumpy disease were found in Shivpuri district, out of which five have been sent for confirmation to Bhopal lab," said Dr Tamori, who advocated keeping sick animals separate from the others and immunising the others.

According to information made public by the chief minister's office as of September 21, the virus has infected over 100 animals in Madhya Pradesh. According to a formal declaration, there were 7,686 animals infected in the state's 26 districts, of which 5,432 were treated and 101 perished.

"It needs to be taken very seriously. Just like we fought against Covid, we will fight this lumpy virus to save the lives of animals," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said according to the statement.

Many milch cattle are dying across states as a result of the virus that causes Lumpy Skin Disease. Maharashtra is another state that is being severely impacted by the disease's breakout in addition to Madhya Pradesh. In Maharashtra, many cattle have lost their lives as a result of contracting the infection.

According to the animal husbandry department, Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) has been fast spreading throughout Maharashtra. It affects cattle and is a cutaneous viral illness. Humans cannot contract this disease from animals or by drinking cow's milk.

Only cows and buffaloes have been discovered to carry the virus. Consuming meat or utilising milk from animals who do not exhibit Lumpy signs poses no risk to humans. Animals with Lumpy can be healed, however the virus can still influence the milk from those animals.

According to research, cattle are susceptible to the viral ailment lumpy skin disease. It is spread by ticks or other insects that feed on blood, such as some types of flies, mosquitoes, and ticks. It can result in the death of the cattle and produces fever and skin nodules.

(With ANI inputs)