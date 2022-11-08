Lunar eclipse 2022: How cities in India saw the celestial lunar choreography

Lunar eclipse 2022: How cities in India saw the celestial lunar choreography1 min read . 06:58 PM IST
Today is the day when the world witnesses the last total lunar eclipse of this year. The eclipse is visible from all the cities of India
On Tuesday, the world witnessed the final total lunar eclipse of the year. People from different cities in India watched the celestial choreography as the Chandra Grahan unfolded in the sky.
All of India's cities will see the total lunar eclipse. However, people won’t be able to see the full phase of the lunar eclipse, as the moon would be below the horizon everywhere in India at the beginning of its partial and total lunar eclipse.
When the Sun, Earth, and a Full Moon align in space in a nearly perfect Syzygy, a Lunar eclipse takes place. The lunar disc gradually turns from its usual silvery grey colour to an eerie red or dim orange as the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow. Up until the moon shines fully again, the event proceeds in reverse order.
The lunar eclipse on 8 November is the last one of the year and the second total lunar eclipse of 2022; the first one occurred on May 15–16. India would be able to see the eclipse today, as well as parts of Asia, North America, Australia, a few locations in Europe, and all of North America. The following lunar eclipse is expected to occur on May 5, 2023.
Due to the Lunar Eclipse, temples across India have been closed since morning and would remain closed till 6:30 pm in the evening. Temples have announced that after performing the Sandhya Aarti and other rituals for purification, the temples would be opened to the public.
