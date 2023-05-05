Lunar eclipse 2023: Where and when to watch2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 11:24 AM IST
First lunar eclipse of the year will occur on Friday. The penumbral lunar eclipse will be witnessed in Australia, Antarctica, Eastern Africa, Oceania, and Asia. Indians can also enjoy the astronomical events from many parts of the country
The world will witness the first lunar eclipse of the year 2023. The penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible in most of the Indian cities, provided the weather remains clear. A lunar eclipse is also known as 'Chandra Grahan'. This time, the astronomical event is coinciding with Buddha Purnima.
