The world will witness the first lunar eclipse of the year 2023. The penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible in most of the Indian cities, provided the weather remains clear. A lunar eclipse is also known as 'Chandra Grahan'. This time, the astronomical event is coinciding with Buddha Purnima.

Other than India, the lunar eclipse can be enjoyed in Australia, Antarctica, Eastern Africa, Oceania, and Asia. The next lunar eclipse will be visible in October 2023.

What is a penumbral lunar eclipse?

Lunar eclipses are of different types based on the type of shadow the Earth casts on the Moon. Different types of lunar eclipses include total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse, and penumbral lunar eclipse. During a total lunar eclipse, the moon enters the umbra, or inner region of Earth's shadow. During this eclipse, Earth covers the whole of the Moon. During a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Moon passes through the faint penumbral portion of Earth's shadow.

Lunar eclipse 2023 timing

The lunar eclipse will begin at 8:44 pm on Friday. It will reach its peak at around 10:52 pm and will end at 1:01 am on Saturday.

How to watch the Lunar eclipse online?

If the cloudy weather spoils your plan and you are not able to watch the lunar eclipse, then you can join its live telecast by Virtual Telescope project. Virtual Telescope Project will live stream the lunar eclipse on its website, as well as on its YouTube channel.

Indian cities from where the lunar eclipse will be visible

The Penumbral Lunar eclipse will be visible in Asia, Australia, Africa, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, etc. It will also be visible in some parts of India. People living in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kanpur, Visakhapatnam, Patna, Ooty, Mathura, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Mathura, Pune, Surat, etc will be able to enjoy the lunar eclipse from their place.

How to watch in India?

Find a quiet place from where it is easier to witness the clear sky. Observe the lunar eclipse at the designated time. The astronomical event can be enjoyed with bare eyes. However, the event looks more phenomenal when viewed with the help of a telescope. People can use their mobile cameras or DSLR camera to capture the lunar eclipse.