What is a penumbral lunar eclipse?

Lunar eclipses are of different types based on the type of shadow the Earth casts on the Moon. Different types of lunar eclipses include total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse, and penumbral lunar eclipse. During a total lunar eclipse, the moon enters the umbra, or inner region of Earth's shadow. During this eclipse, Earth covers the whole of the Moon. During a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Moon passes through the faint penumbral portion of Earth's shadow.