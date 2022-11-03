A fortnight after the partial solar eclipse, parts of India and the globe will witness a total lunar eclipse on November 8. This will be the second and last Lunar Eclipse of 2022. "On November 8, 2022, the Moon will pass into Earth’s shadow and turn red. This will be the last total lunar eclipse for about 3 years, so be sure to check it out if it’s visible in your area," space agency NASA tweeted.

On November 8, 2022, the Moon will pass into Earth’s shadow and turn red. This will be the last total lunar eclipse for about 3 years, so be sure to check it out if it’s visible in your area.



Learn more: https://t.co/zetjapudzV pic.twitter.com/PJ0AuQrfEC — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) October 27, 2022

Besides India and neighbouring Pakistan, Afghanistan and parts of Russia, residents of other parts of Asia, North and South America, Australia, North Atlantic Ocean, Pacific Ocean will be able to see the celestial event, said astrophysicist Debi Prasad Duari, PTI reported.

What is a total lunar eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse takes place when the full moon passes through the shadow region of the earth and for some time it will be eclipsed. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it will turn a reddish hue. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called “Blood Moons" because of this phenomenon.

Full breakdown of the stages of the total lunar eclipse on November 8 in India

Partial lunar eclipse begins - 2.39 pm

Total lunar eclipse begins - 3.46 pm.

Maximum total lunar eclipse - 4:29 pm

Total lunar eclipse ends - 5:11 pm

Moonset - 6.19 am

Chandra Grahan in India

Also known as Chandra Grahan in India, the total Lunar eclipse would be visible only from eastern parts whereas Partial eclipse would be visible from most of India. The lunar eclipse in its totality will not be observed from everywhere, Duari said, adding that the beginning of the partial phase of the eclipse will be seen from some countries of Latin America.

How can I observe the lunar eclipse

You don’t need any special equipment to observe a lunar eclipse, although binoculars or a telescope will enhance the view and the red colour.

Why does the Moon turn red during a lunar eclipse?

The same phenomenon that makes our sky blue and our sunsets red causes the Moon to turn red during a lunar eclipse. It’s called Rayleigh scattering. During a lunar eclipse, the Moon turns red because the only sunlight reaching the Moon passes through Earth’s atmosphere.

Different phase of Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse explained

Penumbral eclipse begins: The Moon enters the Earth’s penumbra, the outer part of the shadow. The Moon begins to dim, but the effect is quite subtle.

Partial eclipse begins: The Moon begins to enter Earth’s umbra and the partial eclipse begins. To the naked eye, as the Moon moves into the umbra, it looks like a bite is being taken out of the lunar disk. The part of the Moon inside the umbra will appear very dark.

Totality begins: The entire Moon is now in the Earth’s umbra. The Moon will turn a coppery-red. Try binoculars or a telescope for a better view. If you want to take a photo, use a camera on a tripod with exposures of at least several seconds.

Totality ends: As the Moon exits Earth’s umbra, the red color fades. It will look as if a bite is being taken out of the opposite side of the lunar disk as before.

Partial eclipse ends: The whole Moon is in Earth’s penumbra, but again, the dimming is subtle.

Penumbral eclipse ends: The eclipse is over.

Lunar Eclipse: India timings

"The eclipse will be visible from all parts of India from the moonrise time, but the beginning phase both the partial and total eclipse will not be visible because both the event begins when the moon is below the horizon everywhere in India," Duari said.

Total lunar eclipse in Kolkata

Some parts of eastern India including Kolkata, will experience the total phase of the lunar eclipse, whereas in rest of the country people will only be able to see the progression of the partial phase of the eclipse which will end at around 6.19 pm.

In the city, the moon will start rising from the eastern horizon at around 16:52 hours and will be completely visible by 16:54 hours.

"So, till 17:11 hours it will be total lunar eclipse after which the moon will enter the partial eclipse phase and will become more illuminated as time progresses," he said.

Kohima, Agartala, Guwahati will observe the total eclipse

Cities in the eastern part of the country like Kohima, Agartala, Guwahati will observe the total eclipse earlier than Kolkata because of their position.

"Only in Kohima, the eclipse at its maximum phase can be observed at around 16:29 hours, when the moon will cross the darkest part of the earth's shadow," he said.

Lunar Eclipse timings in Delhi

New Delhi will experience a partial eclipse from moonrise at around 17:31 hours with 66 per cent obscuration of the moon since the total phase of the eclipse has already ended by then at 17:11 hours, the astrophysicist said.

Lunar Eclipse timings in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, the moon will completely rise at 17:57 hours with 23 per cent of its disc obscured by the earth' shadow.

Lunar Eclipse timings in Mumbai

Mumbai will see it at around 18:03 hours with only 14 per cent obscuration.

Lunar Eclipse timings in Nagpur

In Nagpur, the moon will rise around 17:32 hours with 60 per cent of the disc obscured at around 17:34 hours, when the complete moon will be above the horizon for the eclipse to be effectively seen.

Lunar Eclipse timings in Srinagar

In Srinagar, the eclipsed moon with an obscuration of nearly 66 per cent will rise above the horizon at 17:31 hours.

The next total lunar eclipse that can be seen from India will occur on September 7, 2025, although in October 2023, a minor partial eclipse will be observed from India, Duari added.

-With agency inputs