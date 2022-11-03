Lunar Eclipse in India: Date, time and how to watch last Chandra Grahan of 20225 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 11:25 AM IST
- India is all set to witness the second and last Lunar Eclipse of 2022
A fortnight after the partial solar eclipse, parts of India and the globe will witness a total lunar eclipse on November 8. This will be the second and last Lunar Eclipse of 2022. "On November 8, 2022, the Moon will pass into Earth’s shadow and turn red. This will be the last total lunar eclipse for about 3 years, so be sure to check it out if it’s visible in your area," space agency NASA tweeted.